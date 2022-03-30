STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A fundraiser created Tuesday has already raised more than $6,000 to support the family of a 10-year-old Staten Island boy who collapsed during gym class.

The boy, identified as just “Cairo” on GoFundMe, died after suffering an apparent medical episode March 24. He was pronounced dead after first responders rushed him to a hospital from P.S. 78. His cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner’s office.

The GoFundMe page describes Cairo as a “a fun, vibrant, and loveable soul.”

He touched the lives of everyone he encountered, and his smile was infectious,” the post continues.

According to the fundraiser, everything raised will go to support the boy’s family after the “untimely loss.” As of Wednesday afternoon, 120 donations were made — a total of $6,365.