STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than $400,000 has been raised for the family of a 6-year-old girl who died in a house fire on Staten Island this week.

The fast-moving fire ripped through the family’s home on Brookside Avenue on New Year’s Day. Emergency crews were unable to save 6-year-old Rory DeCristoforo, who was trapped inside a second-floor bedroom.

A GoFundMe page that was created for the family remembered Rory as a “dark-haired, blue-eyed beauty with a playful, loving spirit. The lively baby of the family.”

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $400,000 of its $500,000 goal.

“In this time of unimaginable grief, we are reaching out to rally around Mark and Meg DeCristoforo and offer our support,” the GoFundMe said. “Mark and Meg, who have dedicated so much to their community, are now grappling with an immense loss that no family should ever have to endure.”

Rory’s father is a football coach for St. Peter’s Boys High School.

“This is such a tragic event … A tragedy of a house burning is something that is unfathomable to believe, but when a life is lost, there are no words,” said John Fodera, the president of St. Peter’s Boys High School.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, authorities said.

“Around the holidays, so many tragedies that happen,” said Anthony Goffredo, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades. Goffredo has three grandchildren, including one who is also 6 years old. “I prayed for them last night. I just prayed for them. It’s just sad.”