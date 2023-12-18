STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 3-year-old girl who police said was kidnapped by her biological mother on Saturday was returned to a Staten Island police precinct Monday afternoon after the child’s father convinced the mom, Randalae Rhodes, to bring the girl to a relative, sources told PIX11 News.

“The child was returned to the 120 Detective Squad by an aunt from New Jersey,” a police source told PIX11 News.

This ended a two-day odyssey where the girl’s father, who has custody but didn’t want to be identified, made plans to meet the mother to go Christmas shopping with their daughter, Kadence France.

They were on Curtis Place, close to the dad’s home.

“She called out my daughter’s name, my daughter went to her, she grabbed her, threw her in the car, I grabbed the door, she pulled off,” the father said.

The father said Rhodes had previously taken the little girl when Kadence was a year old, and a private investigator tracked the child down to Massachusetts.

He said he wanted to let Kadence know her mother during the times the mother showed up in the girl’s life.

“I grew up without a mom, and I know mothers are important,” the dad said. “But she comes and goes when she chooses.”

The NYPD told PIX11 News the blue Honda Accord used to snatch Kadence France was found abandoned in Virginia Beach. Rhodes has still not been found, as of Monday evening.