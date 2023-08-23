STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — More than 1,000 people turned out Wednesday night to protest New York City’s plan to open a migrant shelter at the former St. John Villa Academy on Staten Island.

It will house up to 300 single men seeking asylum. Residents chanted “Send them back” and held signs that read “Close our border.” The city has 206 emergency shelters and continues looking for more spaces to house people.

“Fifty (expletive) feet away is a school from pre-k to 12 years old. Right here! That’s (expletive), and that’s not happening here,” artist Scott LoBaido told PIX 11 News.

He made a giant lawn sign that reads “No F$#in Way!”

The sign now sits on Scott Herkert’s front lawn, adjacent to the former Catholic High School.

“We’re not going to take it anymore. This is, it’s being forced down our throats,” Herkert said.