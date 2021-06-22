The Staten Island Ferry passes the Statue of Liberty, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

STATEN ISLAND — Overnight service on the Staten Island Ferry will resume later this summer, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

Beginning Aug. 16, overnight service will run every 30 minutes, according to the mayor.

“Staten Island Ferry is a lifeline for Staten Islanders. It is the way that people connect to so many things. It is crucial that the service be there for Staten islanders,” de Blasio said, adding that the ferry is also an “incredible tourist attraction.”

Overnight service, which started during the de Blasio Administration, was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staten Island Borough President James Oddo thanked the mayor for returning overnight service.

“You knew it was a matter of fairness and equity,” Oddo spoke of the mayor, who voted against the DOT’s initial decision not to have overnight service.

When asked if additional staff was needed to restore overnight service, Department of Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman said the issue has always been staffing.

During the pandemic, the DOT lost several employees, but since then, additional staffers have been set up.

Gutman also said the DOT would be introducing some “new, better boats.”

Visit the Staten Island Ferry’s website for a full schedule, terminals and more information.