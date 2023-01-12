WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — An ex-NYPD cop was fatally stabbed in the neck Wednesday evening in West Brighton, leaving his former colleagues in search of his killer, police sources and authorities said.

The victim, identified to PIX11 News by police sources as Nicholas Nelson, was stabbed on Elizabeth Street near Castleton Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said.

First responders rushed Nelson, 37, to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday. Police sources told PIX11 that it’s believed Nelson was stabbed in a fight with a man known around the neighborhood as an emotionally disturbed person. The assailant, described as wearing all black, fled after the deadly attack.

Police sources told PIX11 that Nelson formerly served in the NYPD. Department documents reviewed by PIX11 indicate that Nelson, who started on the job in 2008, was dismissed from the force in 2021 after several bouts of legal trouble.

Investigators now tasked with solving the slaying of their former colleague ask that anyone with information get in touch.

