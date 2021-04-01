Firefighter, civilian injured in 2nd Staten Island fire of evening: FDNY

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island — A firefighter and a civilian were injured in the second fire to break out on Staten Island Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.

The FDNY received the call at 7:28 p.m. The fire was under control but 9:30 p.m. A firefighter was taken to a hospital with what was termed serious but not life threatening injuries.

A civilian also suffered minor injuries but refused treatment, according to the FDNY.

An earlier blaze at a commercial building in Mariners Harbor injured six firefighters.