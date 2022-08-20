CHARLESTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — Firefighters were battling a blaze that spread to multiple homes in a Staten Island neighborhood Saturday night, officials said.

The fire started on the first floor of a two-story home at 82 Pitney Avenue in the Charleston section just before 10 p.m., FDNY officials said.

The fire then spread to two more homes at 84 Pitney Avenue and 86 Pitney Avenue, according to the FDNY. Crews were still working to extinguish the fire as of 11 p.m.

The fire triggered a large response from the FDNY. In total, 33 units and 138 fire and EMS members were at the scene, officials said.

No injuries were reported as of Saturday night.