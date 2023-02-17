ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (PIX11) – Eight FDNY firefighters were injured during a massive fire and structure collapse in Staten Island Friday afternoon, officials said.

The four-alarm fire broke out at a home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights just before 1:30 p.m., according to FDNY officials. The fire spread to another home on the street. The rear of one of the homes collapsed in the fire, authorities said.

Of the eight injured firefighters, three were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the FDNY. Five other firefighters suffered minor injuries, per the department.

New York City Councilman Joe Borelli, who represents parts of Staten Island, said preliminary reports indicated the firefighters were expected to survive.

This is a breaking new story. Refresh for updates.