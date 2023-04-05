STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a man’s fatal shooting on a Stapleton street, according to authorities.

Diron Miller, 29, is charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the November slaying of 53-year-old John Pena, police said.

Pena, of Philadelphia, was shot in the chest multiple times on Broad Street near Gordon Street around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28, officials said.

First responders rushed Pena to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Public online records indicate that Miller pleaded not guilty during a Tuesday court appearance. He was ordered held without bail and is due back before a judge on April 20, the records show.