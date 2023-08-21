STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A young survivor of the deadly dormitory arson in Guyana earlier this year was discharged on Monday from a Staten Island hospital after a three-month stay.

Mariza Williams traveled more than 2,500 miles for care, and now she gets to go back home with her family.

Dozens of medical professionals who looked after her at Staten Island University Hospital clapped as she was escorted out in a wheelchair.

The 12-year-old survived the fatal fire that killed 20 students at her secondary school dormitory in the rural town of Mahdia. Still, her injuries were too serious to be fully treated in her native country, so she was flown to be seen at the regional burn center at SIUH.

Dr. Shilindra Rajkumar is a plastic surgeon at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in Guyana, where she was stabilized.

“We arranged passports, visas, [and] air evacuation and got here in just a matter of days,” Rajkumar said.

Dr. Michael Cooper is the director of the regional burn unit at SIUH.

“When she came in, she had about a 40 percent third-degree flame burn,” Cooper said.

Mariza suffered second and third-degree burns to her back, legs, and arms.

International cooperation between the United States and Guyanese governments, plus the two hospitals, led to a success story for the young girl and her family, who sacrificed to give her an education.

Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett is Guyana’s ambassador to the United Nations and says 10 percent of the population is indigenous.

“They live mainly in the remote parts of Guyana, so we have to build dormitories, so the children can come to attend secondary school,” Rodrigues-Birkett said. “This was one of the most recent dormitories.”

Mariza had over 10 surgeries, and doctors performed skin grafting with a combination of her skin and skin from organ donors.

Now the family is going back home full of gratitude.

“I’m so proud for my baby has been recovered,” Max Williams, her father, said. “I could say god bless America.”

Her mother, Marlene Williams, tried to speak while holding back tears.

“I have more to say, but I’m so happy that I can’t express,” Marlene Williams said. “Thank you so much.”

Mariza is now able to walk short distances, so physical therapy in Guyana will continue, as well as mental health counseling. Rodrigues-Birkett also says her education will be taken care of.