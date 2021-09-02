Families clean up from Staten Island flooding

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATEN ISLAND — A mother, terrified the water would keep rising, calmed her worried children Wednesday night as Ida inundated Staten Island with water.

Jessica Cabal said her block on Arthur Kill Road became a raging river in just one hour. She watched the water rise, helpless to do anything. Cabal, who doesn’t have flood insurance, was in shock and exhausted Thursday.

“I don’t know what we are going to do,” she said. “Thankfully we are alive, the water was everywhere.”

Everything in her basement was destroyed: clothes, toys and mementos.

Basements across the area flooded and cars were left stranded in streets.

Assemblymember Michael Reilly said it was obvious the area wasn’t ready for the storm.

“We have to do better and we are going to do everything in our power to help these families,” Reilly said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Staten Island Videos

Families clean up from Staten Island flooding

Staten Island 'Miracle Man' reunited with doctors

Small Business Spotlight: Staten Island’s grandma-run Enoteca Maria reopens for dining

See It: Man fires shots through Staten Island salon window, injures 2

NYC Restaurant Week: Craft House serves up barbecue, beer in Staten Island

More Staten Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter