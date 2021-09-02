Families clean up from Staten Island flooding

STATEN ISLAND — A mother, terrified the water would keep rising, calmed her worried children Wednesday night as Ida inundated Staten Island with water.

Jessica Cabal said her block on Arthur Kill Road became a raging river in just one hour. She watched the water rise, helpless to do anything. Cabal, who doesn’t have flood insurance, was in shock and exhausted Thursday.

“I don’t know what we are going to do,” she said. “Thankfully we are alive, the water was everywhere.”

Everything in her basement was destroyed: clothes, toys and mementos.

Basements across the area flooded and cars were left stranded in streets.

Assemblymember Michael Reilly said it was obvious the area wasn’t ready for the storm.

“We have to do better and we are going to do everything in our power to help these families,” Reilly said.