NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) – An off-duty FDNY EMT was injured by a hit-and-run driver on Staten Island Thursday, officials said.

The hit-and-run happened at 108 Locust Avenue in New Dorp around 12:30 p.m., NYPD officials said.

A 29-year-old off-duty EMT was entering her car when a black Chevrolet driving southbound struck her, officials said. The woman was hospitalized with traumatic injuries, officials said.

The driver fled on foot after the crash and has not been arrested. The driver’s passenger remained in the vehicle, according to police.

Editor’s note: The NYPD initially provided the incorrect age of the victim. The article has been updated to reflect her correct age.