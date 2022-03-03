STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver attempting to evade police slammed his car into a house in Staten Island early Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police tried to pull the driver over for having a broken brake light near Hudson and Cedar streets in Stapleton Heights just before 3:30 a.m., authorities said. However, the driver fled and crash into a home a few blocks away on Van Duzer Street.

Six people suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the FDNY. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver was among those injured.

The unidentified driver was charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, police said.