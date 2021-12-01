Dozens injured in pepper spray incident near Staten Island school: FDNY

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island — Dozens of people were treated for apparent exposure to pepper spray near a Staten Island school on Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

First responders were called to Midland Avenue, near Boundary Avenue, around 1 p.m. 

About 31 people were injured, fire officials said. Of those, three were taken to a hospital, 22 were treated at the scene and six refused medical attention, officials said. The FDNY initially said about 25 people were hurt.

NYC public schools I.S. 2/P 37 are located on the block, however, a Department of Education spokesperson told PIX11 News no students were involved in the incident.

