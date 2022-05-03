MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) – A decomposed body was found wrapped up in a blanket inside a Staten Island home on Tuesday, police said.

NYPD officers responded to a home in the Mariners Harbor neighborhood in the 2500 block of Richmond Terrace around 12:30 p.m. The body was located in what police described as a hoarder’s room.

The person has not yet been identified. No other information about the situation was immediately available.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the person’s cause of death.