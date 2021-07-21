Death of SI man found with ‘I touch little girls’ written on body ruled a homicide: officials

Staten Island

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island — The death of a Staten Island man whose body was found Monday with the words “I touch little girls” scrawled on it, has been ruled a homicide, officials said Wednesday.

Officers found the man lying shirtless and unconscious in the first floor hallway of the Tomkinsville building that morning after a neighbor reported it, authorities said.

Police initially said he had visible injuries to his face and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office on Wednesday determined the man died from blunt trauma to the head and torso, confirming his death was a homicide.

“I touch little girls” was written on his chest with what appears to be a black marker, police sources told PIX11 Tuesday. “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” was also written on the body.

The man’s identity had still not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, but police sources said he was between 70 and 80 years old.

Neighbors told PIX11 that the man kept to himself and had extreme difficulty getting around.

