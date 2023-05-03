ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (PIX11) – The death of a baby boy on Staten Island earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Sakani Kamagate was just 16 months old when he died.

Police said they were called to a home on Hamilton Avenue in St. George just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 20. First responders found the boy unconscious and unresponsive on a bed in a bedroom, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed Kamagate to a hospital, but he could not be saved. At the time, police had said there were no obvious signs of trauma. PIX11 reached out to the city medical examiner’s office on Wednesday for the boy’s cause of death but did not immediately receive a response.

No arrests had been made in the case, as of Wednesday.

