NEW YORK (PIX11) — After three months, investigators have deemed a New Jersey baby’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday.

Paulie Khan was found unconscious inside a Staten Island home on 15 Arden Ave. March 8 around 12:01 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the infant to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

New York City’s medical examiner determined Khan died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and ruled the infant’s death a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).