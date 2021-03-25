Court upholds firing of Pantaleo in Eric Garner’s death

Staten Island

NEW YORK — A state appeals court has upheld the New York Police Department’s decision to fire an officer for the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

A five-judge panel of the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division ruled that there was substantial evidence showing that Daniel Pantaleo acted recklessly and that firing him was an appropriate outcome.

Pantaleo went to court seeking to be reinstated to the force after then-police commissioner James O’Neill fired him in August 2019 following a department disciplinary trial.

His lawyer argued that termination was excessive punishment that was “shocking to one’s sense of fairness.”

Messages seeking comment were left with Pantaleo’s lawyer and with a spokesperson for the NYPD.

