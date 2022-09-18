NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a child in cardiac arrest were injured in a car accident on Staten Island Sunday, officials said.

The police car and a civilian vehicle collided near Signs Road and Richmond Avenue in New Springville at around 10:20 a.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the civilian did not report any injuries at the scene, police said.

The location provided by police appears to be an urgent care center. The cops were responding to an emergency call about a 2-year-old child in cardiac distress, officials said. The condition of the child is unknown.

No further information was available and the investigation is ongoing.