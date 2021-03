An FDNY fire truck hit and critically injured a child in Staten Island Saturday morning, police said.

The child was struck near Broad and Gordon streets in Stapleton Heights around 7:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The victim, whose age was not immediately known, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The truck struck the child as it was returning to its station at Engine 153/Ladder 77, according to the FDNY.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.