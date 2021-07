BLOOMFIELD, Staten Island — A child was in critical condition following a vehicle collision on the Staten Island Expressway, according to officials.

Police said pickup truck was traveling westbound, and as it approached South Avenue, a Volvo rear-ended the truck.

The child was in the read passenger seat of the Volvo, police said.

The Volvo also collided with a U-Haul truck, officers said.

Police could not confirm the child’s age.