NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver was charged with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Staten Island, police said on Wednesday.

Officers found Patrick Varriale, 69, lying unresponsive, unconscious and with severe trauma to his in the vicinity of Platinum Avenue and Forest Hill Road on May 13, officials said. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

A preliminary investigation found that Darrell Sweet, 52, was driving an MTA bus eastbound on Forest Hill when he made a left turn onto northbound Platinum Avenue, where Varriale was crossing before he was struck by the bus. Sweet continued to travel northbound on Platinum Avenue and did not remain on the scene, according to authorities.

Sweet was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to exercise due care, police said.