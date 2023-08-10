STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four burglars broke into a Staten Island home Sunday and stole a safe containing $100,000 in jewelry and money, police said.

The intruders broke through a wall of the Page Avenue home and took the safe at around 4:40 a.m., according to the NYPD. There were no injuries.

The burglars took off after the heist and remained at large, as of Thursday morning, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).