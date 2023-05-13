Two burglars stole mail containing credit cards from a Staten Island building on Tuesday, police said. (NYPD)

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Two burglars stole mail containing credit cards from a Staten Island building on Tuesday, police said.

The bandits walked into a building near Victory Boulevard and Bertha Place and broke into the mailbox in the lobby around 4:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. They then pocketed mail that contained two credit cards before fleeing the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).