STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man stole six donation boxes containing around $2,000 from a Staten Island mosque on Friday, police said Tuesday.

The burglar used a back door to get into the Islamic Center of Staten Island at 2546 Arthur Kill Rd. in Rossville at around 4:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The salt and pepper-haired suspect then took the donation boxes with the money before driving off in a dark-colored car, police said. There were no injuries.

The incident is not being investigated as a bias crime, police said.

There have been no arrests.

