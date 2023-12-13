STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A burglar broke into a Staten Island home and stole 20 pairs of sneakers and a gold chain worth a combined $2,800, police said.

The thief climbed through a back window to get into the home at 212 Bay St. in Tompkinsville at around 4:35 a.m. on Dec. 3, according to the NYPD. The suspect then took the sneakers and the white gold chain with a white cold cross, police said.

The sneakers are worth about $2,000 and the chain is valued at around $800, officials said.

The burglar was last seen running on Victory Boulevard toward Montgomery Avenue, police said.

There have been no arrests.

