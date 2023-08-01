TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man broke into a Staten Island bar and fought with a 60-year-old worker earlier this summer, police said Tuesday.

The burglar used a side window to get into La Greca Bar on Minthorne Street in Tompkinsville at around 11:30 p.m. on June 29, according to the NYPD. The suspect then got into a scuffle with the employee before fleeing the scene, police said.

The worker had cuts to his hand and elbow and refused medical attention, police said.

There have been no arrests.

