STAPELTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two windows at a Staten Island elementary school were shattered by gunfire on Monday afternoon, police said.

The bullets pierced the windows of two classrooms at PS 78 on Hill Street in Stapelton at around 12:35 p.m., according to the NYPD. There were 10 adults in one classroom and the other was empty, police said. There were no injuries.

Information about the shooter was not immediately available. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).