MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy was sprayed in the face with a substance, punched, and robbed by a group of attackers in Manor Heights, police said in a public appeal for tips.

The victim was walking near Forest Hill and Willowbrook roads around 2:30 p.m. March 4 when he was approached by four assailants, according to authorities.

One of the attackers sprayed the teen’s face with an unknown substance, and another punched him in the face, officials said. The other two assailants then snatched his backpack, police said.

When the group then demanded that the teen hand over any other valuables, he gave them about $40 cash and the group fled on foot toward Boone Street, authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspects, asking for tips from anyone who recognizes them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).