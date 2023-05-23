STAPLETON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head at a Staten Island playground Friday, police said Tuesday.

Authorities found Jamoure Harrell with a gunshot wound to the head inside Reverend Doctor Maggie Howard Playground near Tompkins Avenue and Broad Street in Stapelton just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Sunday, police said. Harrell’s death has been ruled a homicide.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

