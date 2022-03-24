STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 10-year-old Staten Island boy died Wednesday after he collapsed during gym class at a Staten Island school, police said on Thursday.

The boy suffered from an apparent medical episode at P.S. 78 in Staten Island, according to police. First responders called to the school found him unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner’s office.

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks released a statement Thursday offering his condolences to the boy’s family and the school community. Grief support will be provided by the Department of Education.

“There are no words that can relieve the weight of this loss on friends, family and the entire PS 78 community. I know that the memory of this student will live on in the lives that he touched, and that he will be truly missed by all. My deepest condolences to everyone hurting from this terrible tragedy and I know that the educators and staff at PS 78 will be there for their young people during this difficult time,” Banks said.

