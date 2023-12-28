STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was a one-man crime spree through two states, as a driver led NYPD officers on a pursuit in a stolen box truck, according to police.

The chase spanned about 5 miles and wound through several neighborhoods on Staten Island. Through it all, police estimate the driver rammed into nearly two dozen vehicles.

“It was a loud crashing noise. A lot of customers and neighbors could hear the crashing and screeching,” recalled Shawnae Dixon.

The chaos and commotion all ended outside Dixon’s restaurant on Van Duzer and Beach streets. She said a mother was frantic after her 5-year-old son was just taken out of her car.

“Seconds before, she ordered takeout … When he came inside, the car had been hit and hers was underneath the other car,” Dixon said.

Tima Caldwell’s Lexus was also left firmly wedged underneath a jeep.

“Of course I’m hurt … You work and now have to worry about a new car,” Caldwell said.

The incident started earlier in the evening near Bishop Street and Cranford Avenue about 5 miles away, police said.

“He put his vehicle in reverse and hit a police vehicle and dragged it 30 to 40 feet,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Gulotta.

Officers attempted repeatedly to stop the driver in the stolen W.B. Mason box truck that was wanted out of New Jersey.

The driver allegedly committed a string of burglaries and other crimes, according to police.

“He was really a risk to the public. We had aviation up and we were closing each one of the bridges,” Gulotta said.

As police gave chase, one woman said her husband was run off the road and hospitalized.

“I’m frantic. I’m pissed that the cop car didn’t stop – he just kept going,” Maria Seccafico said.

The suspect, 48, was finally arrested after leaving a trail of destruction in his wake. He’s now facing a string of charges in New Jersey and New York. He allegedly stole at least three vehicles on Thursday and was wanted for a series of burglaries, police said.