NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman’s body was found inside a sub-basement on Staten Island Monday afternoon, according to sources.

The 43-year-old woman’s body was discovered at 77 York Avenue with gunshot wounds to the chest around 1 p.m., according to the NYPD. Investigators have deemed the incident a homicide, police told PIX11 News.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

