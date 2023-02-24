STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on Staten Island Friday, police said.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A woman driving a vehicle southbound on Wilson Avenue hit a man on a bicycle riding in the same direction, police said. The bicyclist was transported to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the bicyclist, who’s believed to be in his 40s, hasn’t been released.

The driver remained at the scene, police said. No charges have been filed.