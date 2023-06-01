STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A group of men stole $160,000 in cash and watches worth $2.5 million from a watch store on Staten Island Monday night, police said.

The bandits broke into The Wrist Watcher on Arthur Kill Road around 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspects, dressed in all black, took a safe containing $160,000 in cash and watches worth $2.5 million and fled the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

