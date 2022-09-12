STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man died Sunday after getting into a fight with two men he tried to rob on Staten Island, authorities said.

The armed robber approached the two men, both 29, near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place in Eltingville at around 2 a.m. and threatened them with a gun and demanded money, police said. A fight ensued and the two younger men were able to restrain the thief during the struggle when he became unconscious, police said.

Officials found the 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive at the scene and he was transported to the hospital, where he died. The other two men suffered minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital.

Police said they recovered a fake gun at the scene. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.