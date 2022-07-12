TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Police arrested and charged the man who was allegedly driving the SUV that a Staten Island teen crashed into Sunday night. Maher Asi-Mahmoud, 47, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Asi-Mahmoud was allegedly operating the black GMC Yukon a 16-year-old Ford Mustang driver collided with in a horrific crash. The incident left the Mustang, which was allegedly traveling “at an unsafe speed,” split in two.

Three teenagers — 16-year-old Fernanda Gil and Jesie Gil and Ashley Rodriguez, both 15 — died following the accident.

Jesie Gil and Rodriguez were pronounced dead on the scene of the smash-up, police said. Fernanda Gil succumbed to her injuries after being taken to an area hospital.

Officials provided the same Staten Island address for Fernanda and Jesie Gil, though the exact relationship between the two was not immediately clear.

The driver of the Mustang is described as being in critical but stable condition, police said.

According to police, the Mustang driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the Yukon, which was allegedly being driven by Asi-Mahmoud. Instead, the Yukon slammed into the driver’s side of the Mustang, launching the car into a tree, officials said. That crash split the car in half and ejected two of the car’s backseat passengers.

The Yukon’s driver and four passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.