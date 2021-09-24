9-year-old punched, robbed of bicycle on Staten Island street: NYPD

Police released this image in connection to a violent robbery in Staten Island, Sept. 24, 2021

CLIFTON, Staten Island — A 9-year-old boy was punched as passersby stole his bike, police said Friday.

It happened on Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m. near Osgood Avenue and Stage Lane in Staten Island, according to officials.

Cops said an unidentified number of individuals punched the child in the head and ordered him to get off his bike. They then fled the location with the victim’s bike.

Officials released a photo of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).