A girl was pulled from Silver Lake Reservoir in Staten Island on July 6, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

SILVER LAKE, Staten Island — A 9-year-old girl was pulled from a lake in Staten Island and rushed to a hospital Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at Silver Lake Reservoir.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.