STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a scam where an 86-year-old man was conned out of $50,000 on Staten Island.

The incident occurred between Aug. 15 and 16, when an unknown individual contacted an 86-year-old man and told the victim that his son was under arrest and could not contact him, according to the NYPD.

The scammer told the victim he had to pay legal fees and coerced the victim to turn over $50,000 in two separate meetings, police said. The first meeting was near Woodrow Road and Rossville Avenue, and the second meeting was near Huguenot Avenue and Amboy Road.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray 2007 Toyota Prius four-door sedan, police said. The victim was not injured in the incident and the victim’s son was not arrested.

