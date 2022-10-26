HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding five people wanted in connection to a shooting near Tottenville High School that injured a 14-year-old boy, now believed to be an unintended victim of the attack.

The victim was leaving the school around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when one person from among the group pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at an unknown target near Luten Avenue and Deisius Street, according to police.

One round struck the teen in the ankle, officials said. A school safety agent applied a tourniquet to the victim before EMS arrived to bring him to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as stable condition. Investigators said that it appears the teen was not the intended target of the attack.

Another round struck an MTA bus stopped in front of the school, though no one aboard the bus was injured, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the five people being sought, though they said it remains unclear which one fired the shots. The group fled on foot on Deisius Street after the shooting, with three of them last seen turning onto Androvette Avenue and two on Huguenot Avenue.

A closer view of one of the five people being sought in connection to a shooting near Staten Island’s Tottenville High School on Oct. 25, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

The incident unfolded just one day after two other people were wounded as the unintended targets of shootings, a 70-year-old woman struck in Brooklyn and a 19-year-old pregnant woman hit in Manhattan. It also comes amid concerns of violence in or near city schools, as guns have been recently seized from students in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

