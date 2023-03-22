STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A group of children were rescued after climbing into a storm drain on Staten Island Tuesday evening, officials said.

The five kids crawled into the storm drain near Martling Avenue and Clove Road around 6 p.m. and were lost in the sewers, according to officials.

First responders were able to locate the children and rescue them, officials said.

All of the kids along with one firefighter were transported to Richmond University Medical Center. No injuries were reported, officials said.