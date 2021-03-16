Rocco, a 3-year-old cancer patient from Staten Island, received the surprise of a lifetime when his favorite superheroes came over with his favorite foods.

ANNADALE, Staten Island — A 3-year-old Staten Island cancer patient received a surprise of a lifetime when his favorite superheroes stopped my to drop off his favorite foods.

Spider-Man and Captain America took a break from fighting crime and stopped by Rocco’s house to deliver their Stop & Shop groceries Tuesday.

Rocco, a pediatric cancer survivor, is a patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering and is the face of Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign.

The 3-year-old was diagnosed with stage-four high-risk neuroblastoma and is currently in remission.

“Stop & Shop has been incredible. What they’re doing for MSK is incredible,” Rocco’s mom said.

“MSK has been life changing for us and for many other children.”

The Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign raises money for pediatric cancer care.