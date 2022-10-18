NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — Three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl, when a group of dogs escaped from an abandoned house on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were also attacked near the home at 250 York Ave. in New Brighton at around 12:48 p.m., police said. The three victims suffered bite marks on their legs and were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive, police said.

An NYPD spokesman said there were about 20 dogs in the home when they got loose.

A dog owner is in custody and the NYPD Animal Cruelty Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.