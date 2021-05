ELM PARK, Staten Island — Three NYPD officers were struck by a vehicle in Staten Island Sunday morning, police said.

The plainclothes officers were setting up barriers near Livermore and Forest avenues in Elm Park around 10 a.m. when they were hit, according to the NYPD.

They were taken to Richmond University Medical Center in unknown condition but were expected to survive, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The crash was still under investigation Sunday morning.