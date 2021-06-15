3 accused of swindling $22K from senior in jail bond scheme: NYPD

Do you recognize this man, or the blue vehicle? Police said Monday, June 14, 2021, they’re connected to a grand larceny incident in Staten Island (Images: NYPD Crime Stoppers handout).

STATEN ISLAND — A Staten Island senior citizen was the victim of a grand larceny scheme with the alleged swindlers snagging tens of thousands, officials said Monday.

Officials said one of the suspects called the 78-year-old man at his home pretending to be a family member, saying they’d been arrested. He handed the phone to another suspect, who in turn pretended to be the family member’s attorney, who said claimed to be in need of $22,400 to make cash bail.

The victim withdrew the money from his bank account and returned home, police said, where he met a third individual claiming to be a courier.

The third suspect fled the scene with the cash in a blue, two-door Hyundai Elantra, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).