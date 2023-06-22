STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 23-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds inside a Staten Island home Wednesday night, police said.

Officers discovered the victim inside a home on Van Name Avenue after responding to a wellness check around 10:06 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders pronounced the woman dead, and police recovered a knife at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

