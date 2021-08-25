2 women shot in Staten Island; men sought by NYPD

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Two women were shot in Staten Island on Wednesday, police said.

They were both rushed to the hospital in serious condition from Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue, officials said.

Two men fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Police have not released any additional identifying information for the victims or for the shooters.

