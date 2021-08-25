2 women shot in Staten Island; men sought by NYPD

Staten Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of Staten Island shooting on Aug. 25 (Citizen App)

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Two women were shot in Staten Island on Wednesday, police said.

They were both rushed to the hospital in serious condition from Victory Boulevard near Montgomery Avenue, officials said.

Two men fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Police have not released any additional identifying information for the victims or for the shooters.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Staten Island Videos

NYC Restaurant Week: Craft House serves up barbecue, beer in Staten Island

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

More Staten Island

Crime

Suspect sought after innocent bystander shot outside Penn Station

Son says Brooklyn mom fatally shot outside home by possible stray bullets

Mother killed by stray bullet in Crown Heights

NYC seeing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes again

NYC shootings: 17-year-old Brooklyn boy the latest victim of gun violence

NYC, NYPD grapple with three mass shootings in one week

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter